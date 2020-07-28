Martin Chavez
Martin Chavez, 54, of Bay City, Texas passed away on July 24, 2020. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020. Recitation of The Holy Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m.
All Services will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1412 12th Street, Bay City, Texas.
