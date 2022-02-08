Timothy Earl Bowman

September 18, 1949 –

February 5, 2022

Timothy Bowman, 72, of Bay City, Texas passed away on February 5, 2022.

Timothy was born September 18, 1949, in Fort Worth, Texas to Kenneth and Edwina Bowman. He is a beloved father and grandfather. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include sons and grandsons.

Timothy left a footprint on the hearts of those that he loved and came in contact with.