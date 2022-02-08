Timothy Earl Bowman Feb 8, 2022 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Timothy Earl BowmanSeptember 18, 1949 –February 5, 2022Timothy Bowman, 72, of Bay City, Texas passed away on February 5, 2022. Timothy was born September 18, 1949, in Fort Worth, Texas to Kenneth and Edwina Bowman. He is a beloved father and grandfather. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.Survivors include sons and grandsons.Timothy left a footprint on the hearts of those that he loved and came in contact with. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Timothy Bowman Texas Spending Fishing Hunting Fort Worth Footprint Bay City Magazine Today's e-Edition The Bay City Tribune The Bay City Tribune