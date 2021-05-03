Shawnesha Jarnell Brinkley
Funeral service for Shawnesha Jarnell Brinkley, 33, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Bay City, Texas will be at 11a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Bay City Sports Complex, 2414 FM 3156, Bay City, Texas 77414 with Pastor Ruben Newell officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery in Van Vleck, Texas
Visitation will be on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, 2500 Avenue C, Bay City, Texas 77414
