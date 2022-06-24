Alfredo Gutierrez, Sr. was born on October 3, 1952, to Gilberto and Simona Garcia-Gutierrez in Victoria, TX. Alfredo was a lifelong resident of Bay City, TX, and an insulator by trade for 32 years. He had a love for softball, dominoes, fishing and cards. His favorite pastime was watching his grandchildren play sports and watching his two favorite teams play, The Astros and The Texans. He was known for telling jokes and would sometimes tell you the same joke over and over.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Alfredo Freddie Gutierrez, Jr, sisters, Amelia Martinez, Denia Garcia and Adelia Martinez, two brothers, Jerry Gutierrez and Gilbert Gutierrez, and nieces, Cathy Jo Waggoner, Jennifer Johnson, Cathy Garcia and Sara Silvas and nephew, Pete Vela.
He is survived by his best friend and greatest companion, Lucky, his ex-wife and mother of his children and lifelong friend, Virginia Jimenez (Oscar), children, Teresa Mata (Chad), Cynthia Guerrero (Jose), Randy Charles (Jean), Valerie Trevino (Joey), and Amanda Guevara (Juan) and grandchildren, Randy, Alexis, Kelsie, Joel, Chelsea, Caitlin, Raelene, Angel, Sarah, Malorie, Maraia, Jose Jr., Mark Jr., Gus, Antonio, Faith, Thomas, Juan Jr., and Jenna. And a host of great grand kids. Along with many friends.
Visitation was held on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 5 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. A Funeral Service was held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Tommy Flores officiating. Burial followed at Cedarvalle Cemetery in Bay City. Serving as pallbearers was Jose Guerrero Sr., Juan Guevera Sr., Jose Trevino, Chad Brooks, Randy Trevino, Jose Guerrero Jr., Mark Garcia Jr., and Juan Guevera Jr. Honorary pallbearers are Joel Trevino, Gus Fuentes, Thomas Fuentes, Antonio Garcia, JaQualyn Thomas, Zeke Martinez, James Hordge and Mark Wamock.