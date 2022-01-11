Mary Ann Flores

After a courageous fight against cancer, Mary Ann Santellana Flores lost. She was born to Thomas Santellana and Mary Louise Ybarra Santellana on May 5, 1953, in Victoria, Texas and passed away December 31, 2021, in Charleston, South Carolina, she was 68 years old.
Visitation will be Friday, January 14, 2022, from 6 - 8 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, TX. Funeral Service will be at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Grace Funeral Home with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Her grandchildren will be the pallbearers.
She was a military brat, traveling the world with her parents and moved to Bay City, TX in 1967, where she met Fabian “Nick” Flores, who will love her forever. They were married in August of 1969. Happily married for 52 years and blessed with two daughters. She worked at Matagorda County Hospital, and as a WIC counselor as an LVN.
Known to all as Meme, Aunt May and Lolly she loved to decorate for all family events, birthdays, holidays, school events. Christmas and New Year’s were her favorites. Mary Ann loved her dogs Max and Rudy. Her greatest love was her girls and their children and the love of God. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Fabian (Nick) Flores; daughters: Ann Marie Steinberg (Eric Wilhelm) and Sandra Flores-Parkhill; grandchildren Charles Steinberg Jr (Brittany), Brian Parkhill Jr (Nikki), Wyatt Parkhill (Norma), Nicholas Steinberg, Garrett Lee Parkhill, Dylan Steinberg and Clare Parkhill; great-grandchildren Mileigh Harvey, Ava Parkhill, Charleigh Steinberg, Ashleigh Steinberg, Easton Parkhill and Charles Steinberg III. She is also survived by her siblings Patricia Sanchez (Ronnie), Tomie Compean (Ruben), and Robert Santellana (Mary); nephews Mark Sanchez, Ruben John Compean, and Joshua Santellana (Claire); nieces Elizabeth (Queen) Valdois (Valdin), Krystal Compean, and Jessica Santellana; 9 great nephews and nieces; aunt Linda Ybarra and Uncle Alfred Ybarra Jr. (Loretta).