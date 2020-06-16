Craig Douglas Eversole
July 23, 1952 - June 10, 2020
Craig Douglas Eversole of Sweeny, Texas passed away on June 10, 2020 at the age of 67.
He was born on July 23, 1952 in Bay City, Texas to Boyd and Florene Eversole.
Craig was raised in Bay City and graduated from Bay City High School in 1970. Before starting his career at Phillips, he owned a boat shop in Rosenberg and worked at Celanese. In 1979 he started working for Phillips 66 as a Process Operator and was a dedicated employee there for 35 years. Craig married his wife of 38 years, Patti, on June 13, 1981. He built their home in Sweeny himself, where they’ve lived since 1985. He retired from Phillips 66 in 2011 but continued to work as a consultant afterwards on various jobs.
Craig was genuine, funny and truly one of a kind. He was a devoted husband, amazing father, Pops and dependable friend. Craig was known for his big smile and contagious laugh. He had many nicknames from those closest to him, including CC, Sugar Boy, Bubba and Craigory. He was also a man of many talents and there weren’t many things he couldn’t fix himself. Craig lived life to its fullest, loved riding his motorcycle, dirt bike racing, fishing, building things, repairing boat motors, and tinkering in his garage. Most of all, he enjoyed swinging on his deck with his beloved family and dogs by his side.
Craig is preceded in death by his parents, Boyd and Florene Eversole.
Survivors include his loving wife, Patti; son, Catlin Eversole and his wife Taylor; daughter, Carly Eversole and her fiance Payton Pawlosky; granddaughter, Avery Eversole; sister, Cheryl Harrison and her husband Jim Harrison; and nephews and nieces.
There will be a celebration of Craig’s life on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at The Brisket House (previously known as Belles Landing), located at 11937 W. Hwy 35 in West Columbia, Texas. This will be a very casual affair so please dress for an outdoor occasion.
In lieu of flowers/plants please make donations to: First United Methodist Church, c/o Diane Barnes Surf Camp P.O. Box 113 Matagorda, Texas 77457.