Wesley Earl Henry
“Wes”
July 22, 1955 – March 1, 2021
Wesley Earl Henry, 65, of Cedar Lane, Texas passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport in Lake Jackson, Texas. He was born on July 22, 1955 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Melva and Lonnie Henry.
He met the love of his life in Corpus Christi in 1974 and they were married in 1975. He was an avid coin collector. He loved barbecuing and fishing. His greatest joy was playing games with the family and spending quality time with his family. He also enjoyed going on cruises.
He worked for Gulf States for 19 years and was presently employed with Zachary as a QC Inspector.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories, his loving and devoted wife of 46 1/2 years, Brenda Henry of Cedar Lane; sons, Bradley Henry and wife Kristen of Bay City, Jason Henry and companion Ashley Drestine of Planview; brother, Lowell Henry and wife Gracie of Hemphill; sister, Patsy Henry of Synder; grandchildren, Christina Jackson and husband Ryne, Ashley Henry, Brittany Morales and wife CeCe, Jacob Henry, Kaleb Henry and Logan Henry; and other relatives and friends.
