Elinor “Sadie” Bernard
June 6, 1959 – August 30, 2021
Funeral services for Elinor “Sadie” Bernard, 62 of Bay City, Texas will be held on September 4, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Bethlehem Christian Church Cedar Lake, Texas. For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at lakesidemfh@gmail.com. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, 703 N. Brooks St. Brazoria, Texas 77422.
979-798-5253