Veronica Lea (McDonald) Barker, age 74, of Bay City, Texas, passed peacefully April 15, 2020 at El Campo Memorial Hospital, after complications from a stroke.
Veronica was born December 6, 1945, in Bay City to Elmo Siamon and Lucy Mae McDonald. When she was a baby, her older brother Wayne couldn’t pronounce Veronica, so he affectionately endeared her with the nickname “Konker”, which lasted well into early adulthood. For most of her childhood, she was raised by her Aunt Jessylee (McDonald) Seymour. In 1962, at the age of 16, she married Ronald Gene Radford, and gave birth the following year to her son, Ronald Gene Radford, Jr. She divorce in 1973, and remarried in 1974 to Orville Otto Gandy, with whom she spent the better part of 10 years living in Saudi Arabia. She divorced again in 1985, after which she began her career in real estate. In 1992 she married Michael Richard Barker. Together they enjoyed traveling, shopping, hunting for arrowheads, and cooking. They also enjoyed sitting on the back porch visiting with family and friends while watching the deer and “sparkles” (squirrels).
Veronica is survived by her beloved husband Michael Richard Barker, son Ronald Gene (Kristen) Radford, Jr.; step children Angel (Mark) Rickaway, Michael Gandy, Michael Duane (Kim) Barker, and Richard Dean Barker; grandchildren Sarah, Jackson, Reed, Rody and Payton, and siblings Joan Marie Yarborough, Wayne Siamon (Vicky) McDonald, and Gene Evans Eidlebach.
