Martha Marie Cartwright
February 1, 1938 - October 17, 2020
Martha Marie Cartwright, 82, of Wadsworth, Texas passed away October 17, 2020. She was born February 1, 1938 in Wharton, Texas to the late Wilber Chambers and Alma Rodgers Chambers.
Her husband of 58 years, Travis Lee Cartwright preceded her in death on February 21, 2020.
Martha took a part-time position at the Wadsworth Post Office in 1978. She became postmaster in 1984. During her 26 years at the post office, she never met a stranger. She loved meeting people and the post office was the perfect place for that. Her big grin will surely be remembered by all that knew her.
Survivors include two children, daughter, Dana Robinson and her husband Russell of Bay City, and son, Jimmy Cartwright and his wife Beanee of Houston; grandchildren, Kelly Robinson, Eric Robinson, Stephanie Hooks, Kimberly Hooks, and Jordan Masters; and siblings, Wanda Rayburn, Delores DelGiorno, and Dennis Chambers. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family has chosen a private interment service.
Friends may register their condolences in person by visiting Taylor Bros. Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. or you may offer online condolences by visiting www.taylorbros.net
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.
The family wishes to thank “her girls,” Sandra Trevino and Jordan Thomas for making Martha’s months without Travis meaningful and fun. Thank you to our saint, Mina Torres, who got the sassy, feisty Martha and loved her anyway.
Arrangements with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; (979) 245-4613.