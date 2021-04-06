Mark Andrew Brooks
December 13, 1965 - April 5, 2021
Mark Andrew Brooks, 55, of Van Vleck, TX passed away April 5, 2021 in Sugar Land, TX. He was born December 13, 1965 in Phoenix, AZ to Elbert Glen Brooks and Evelyn Justice Brooks.
Mark was a 1984 graduate of Van Vleck High School and loved watching his son play Leopard football with his old number 72. He worked as an electrician for Underground Services in Markham for over 10 years. Mark loved his kids and grandkids and enjoyed family time more than anything. He was loved by many.
Mark is preceded in death by his father, Elbert Brooks.
He is survived by his mother, Evelyn “Sissy” Brooks; daughters, Kayla Youngblood Case (Ethan), Baylee Mitchell (Kole), and Justice Wilson (Phillip); son, Mark Samuel Brooks; brothers, Glen “Mat” Brooks (Betty) and Tim Brooks; and grandchildren, Kooper & Lynnon Mitchell.
The family will hold a service Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church, Bay City, TX at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please send plants that can be re-planted in memory of him.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, TX; 979-245-4613.