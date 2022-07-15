Ethel Nelson Williams, 99, of Bay City went home to Heaven on July 13, 2022. She was born June 4, 1923, to Roy Nelson and Carrie Belle (Shuey) Nelson at the old historic Dr. Loos Hospital in Bay City, Texas. She grew up on the family ranch in Collegeport, Texas and attended Blessing High School, graduating as salutatorian in 1940.
Ethel married her high school sweetheart, Roy E. Williams after World War II and has lived in Matagorda County for her entire 99 years. After many years as a principal, school teacher, cattlewoman and educator, she will be laid to rest at Hawley Cemetery near Blessing. The service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Pavilion at Hawley Cemetery with Dr. Mike Zimmerman officiating for friends and family of Ethel. The family asks that if you are attending the service, please dress cool and comfortably due to the extreme heat.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Roy E. Williams, sister Rosalie Nelson Ellis and daughter Sherry Richardson.
Surviving family members are daughter Lynda Williams Gerken; granddaughter Kerin Caka & husband Keith; great granddaughter Kristin Caka; grandson Kreg Soli and numerous cousins, nieces-in-law and one nephew.
Pallbearers will be Ricky McKinney, G. W. Franzen, Jimmy Huey, Dr. Crayden Dennard, Jack Matthews, Ernest “Buddy” Lenz and John Hodges. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be John Maurice Merck, James Bounds, Mason Holsworth, Jug Rhymes and Tommy Ellis.