Robert David “Bobby” Evans
September 27, 1942 - April 6, 2020
Robert David “Bobby” Evans, 77, of Bay City, Texas passed away April 6, 2020. He was born September 27, 1942 in Tulia, Texas to William Jefferson Evans and Dessie Marie Bivens Evans.
Robert graduated from Tulia High School and attended Texas Tech University. Then he began working as a mechanic at the Chevrolet dealership in Tulia. While working there, he was chosen to attend the GM Training Center in Oklahoma City. His training there earned him the ranking of Master Mechanic. He worked as a mechanic for several years before finding his true calling. With a few more hours of special college courses, he could become a certified auto-mechanics teacher.
Robert also served his country in the National Guard.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Sue McCune.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Evans; daughter, Lauren Kile and partner Craig Kile; son, Will Evans and wife Ginger Iovanna; brother, Tommy Evans; and grandchildren, Bryleigh Evans, Robert “Bubba” Evans, M’Kenna Kile and Scarlett Kile.
Due to current situations concerning public health, services will be private.
Pallbearers will include his past students.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the charity of your choice.