Steve Tyson Gasaway of Bay City passed away August 22, 2022 at the age of 58 after a six and a half year battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease). He was born in Houston, Texas on June 23, 1964 to Steve M. and Frances Matthews Gasaway. He spent most of his adult life in Houston, Texas and then moved back to Bay City in 2016.
He had a passion for his family deer camp in Ozona, Texas and fishing in the bays of Matagorda and Port Mansfield, Texas. He is remembered by his immense knowledge of World History, and his love for old western movies. Steve enjoyed spending time with his son Tyson in their train room with their hand-built train layout, and the many trips to the train store. He loved watching baseball, more specifically the Houston Astros, and loved listening to classic rock and roll.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charles and Jewel Kelly Matthews, and his paternal grandparents, D. R. and Helen Cox Gasaway.
Steve is survived by his mother and father, as well as his son Tyson Floyd Gasaway, sister Gay Lynn Standlee and husband Curtis Standlee, his nephew Cody Bledsoe and wife Cristin Bledsoe, niece Camryn Bledsoe, and his great nephews Chandler, Cohen and Colson Bledsoe, as well a many other family members and close friends.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Nichols Street Church of Christ. A celebration of life will begin at 2:00 PM with Tom Guffey officiating.
Please consider making memorial donations to your favorite charity in memory of Steve.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.