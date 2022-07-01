Arnulfo Vargas Jr.
December 12, 1950 –
June 28, 2022
Arnulfo “Arnold” Vargas, Jr., 71, of Bay City passed away June 28, 2022. He was born December 12, 1950, in Brownsville, Texas to the late Arnulfo Vargas and Ofelia Ruiz Vargas.
Arnold was the oldest of nine children, five boys and four girls. He loved his siblings and watched over them after his parents passed away.
He attended Bay City ISD schools and graduated in 1969. He was a firm believer in getting an education. He attended Wharton County Junior College and Sam Houston University. He later graduated from Grand Canyon University where he earned a BS Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies. Arnold finished his career as a 4th Grade math and science teacher at Bay City Intermediate School.
Early in his life, Arnold was employed at Phillips 66 Refinery as a Boilermaker and made many lifelong friends. In the community, he coached in Bay City Little League and Babe Ruth. He also coached for the Bay City Blackcats’ baseball program. He was a devoted Bay City Blackcat and believed, “Blackcat Fight Never Dies.” He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Houston Astros fan.
He married the love of his life, Ella Jane Charles in 1976. They celebrated their 46th Anniversary on June 5th of this year. They had a son, Arnulfo III (AJ), and a daughter, Carol Kathleen (Kathy). His pride and joy were his grandchildren, Isabelle, Keegan, Phoenix, Remy, and Jude.
Arnold faced death as he did life, having faith in our Lord, Jesus Christ. He prayed every day for all his family, friends, and the world in general. We all gained an Angel in Heaven to watch over us. Arnold will be missed, but we will mend in time.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sylvia Vargas Hernandez and brothers-in-law Hector Hernandez and Francisco Zarate.
Survivors include his wife Ella Jane Charles Vargas; daughter Carol Kathleen “Kathy” Villalovos (Joe); son Arnulfo “A. J.” Vargas III (Michelle); siblings Arthur Vargas (Diana), Alfred Vargas (Brenda), Rosa Vargas (Laura King), Zulema Vargas Zarate, Grace Vargas, Armando Vargas (Sandra) and Antonio “Tony” Vargas (Laurie); and grandchildren Isabelle Villalovos, Keegan Vargas, Phoenix Villalovos, Remy Jay Vargas, and Jude Basurto.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. with Rev. Gabriel Espinosa officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joe Gonzlaes, Aaron Vargas, Buzz Vargas, Marcos Zarate, Ashton Bollom, Jacob Villalovos, Derek Bollom, and Joe Henry Ochoa.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.