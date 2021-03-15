Rudy R. Longoria
Rudy R. Longoria, life-long resident of Bay City, Texas, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2021 at the age of 75, at the home of his daughter, with his wife by his side.
Rudy is survived by his wife, Tatiana Longoria; daughters, Gina Lawrence (Victor), Betty Longoria, Katy Hlozek, Wendy Martinez (Eluterio Jr), Veronica Gray (Phillip); sisters, Otila Martinez, Lillie Sanchez (Frank), Herlinda Hernandez (Robert). Rudy has 17 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, one great great-grandson, with a great great-granddaughter on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel Longoria and Catarina Rodriguez Longoria; brothers, Richard, Manuel (Meme); and sisters, Anita, Petra, Irene, Angelita.
He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 18, 2021 at the Church of Christ on Nichols Ave in Bay City. Food and fellowship to follow at the church hall. Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered at 4211 Owens Creek Ln, Spring, TX 77388.