Helen Frances Lange Carter
September 10, 1937 – March 20, 2020
Helen Frances Lange Carter, 82, of Bay City, passed away March 20, 2020. She was born on September 10, 1937 in Fredericksburg, Texas to the late Julian W. Lange and Eleanora Schild Lange.
She is survived by her son, Julian R. Carter of Arkansas, and her daughters, Eleanor L. Carter of Bay City, Linda C. Schiurring & husband J. Brent Schiurring of El Campo, Shiryl C. Redding & husband John Redding of Beeville; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Byron “Terry” Carter; brother, Julian Robert Lange.
Graveside services were held Monday, March 23, 2020 at Garden of Memories Cemetery in El Campo. A memorial service to celebrate Helen’s life will be held at a later date.
Helen was a devoted mother and grandmother and a lady of many talents, from caring for her family by cooking wonderful meals to playing cards and dominos to all hours of the night with her family; her laugh was contagious. Her talents included but not limited to being an awesome seamstress for the many clothes she made for her family over the years to being a sign painter for years. Helen was a hard working woman never saying no. She was a very intelligent woman and no task was too large. She was a devoted catholic never losing sight of her religion, no matter how challenging her health issues got. Her everlasting impression she left on us is to always put God first and trust in him.
A special thanks to the wonderful nurses at Matagorda Regional Hospital in the ICU unit and to the special people at the South Texas Hospice Team in Victoria.
