Thomas Lane Stanley

Thomas “Tom” went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at the age of 84. Tom was born on Thursday, October 29, 1936 to Augustus Owsley, Jr. and Lella Belle Layne Stanley in Washington, DC. He was a long time resident of Bay City, Texas and a member of First United Methodist Church. He loved to travel with his late wife; Wanda of 38 years, all over the country. Tom served his country for ten years in the US Navy. Tom was very involved with the Lions Clubs and was past director for years for the Midland Recycle Center in the collection of eyeglasses.
One of Tom’s greatest passions was flying, and he was awarded an Octogenavian Aviator Award by the FFA for being in his 80’s and flying incident free for 50 years, and was active Civil Air Patrol, and Pilot Instructor.
Tom has been preceded in death by his parents; August Owsley, Jr. and Lella Belle Layne Stanley, wife Wanda Row-ell Stanley, brother, Owsley Stanley, half-sister Anne Holland, his son, David Stanley, and his step-son in-law, Ben Sublett.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Ruth Ann and Tom Gallagher of New Braunfels, Texas, daughter-in-law, Kim Stan-ley (David’s widow) of Concord, North Carolina, Jeff and Tami Stanley of Boerne, Texas, three step-daughters, Debbie and Ron Dubois of Austin, Texas, LaWanda and William Mikulenka of El Campo, Texas, and Donna Sublett (Ben’s Widow) of Birmingham, Alabama. Also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, all of whom he adored. There will be a visitation on Saturday, October 23rd beginning at 1:00 pm followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 pm at First United Methodist Church, 2300 Ave. H, Bay City, TX 77414 with Pastor Wade Floyd officiating.
In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Bay City Lions Club, P. O. Box 867, Bay City, TX 77404-0867.
Services entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.