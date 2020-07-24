Jackie Rogers Cohron
October 13, 1961 - July 21, 2020
Jackie Rogers Cohron, age 58, was called home July 21, 2020. She was born in Ft. Worth, Texas on October 13, 1961 to the late Betty Cason.
Jackie went on to earn her LVN while raising her two girls, Felicia and Crystal Cohron. She was a fierce advocate for breast cancer. When she wasn't raising breast cancer awareness, she chose to spend her time listening to music, dancing, shopping, or just hanging out with her granddaughters, Rhonee and Kaleigh Cohron.
Among being a mother, Jackie was also a grandmother, a sister, a daughter, a friend, but her most passionate role, was being a nurse. She was a gentle and kind soul with a heart of gold. She will be missed beyond measure.
Jackie is preceded in death by her mother, Betty Cason; and her sister, Linda Pettigrew.
Jackie is survived most immediately by her daughters, Felicia and Crystal Cohron; her grandchildren, Rhonee, Kaleigh, Noah, Atlee and Randi Cohron; her great-grandchildren, Avery Nicole and Jeremy Dean Jr.; her siblings, Mike and Brenda Pettigrew, Rusty and Donna Rogers, Mark Cason, Sandra and Tim Sullivan and Terry and Jeff Stewart.
Honorary Pallbearers are Bradley Rogers, Brian Rogers, Bobby Rogers, Drue Pettigrew, Mason Taylor, Tim Sullivan and Allen Wiltse.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, Texas.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Skyvue Memorial Gardens in Rendon, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susan G. Komen foundation.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.