Lillie Mae Murphree Buffaloe

Lillie Mae Murphree BuffaloeMarch 16, 1934 –October 11, 2021

Lillie Mae Murphree Buffaloe, 87, of Bay City, Texas passed away on Monday October 11, 2021.She was born on March 16, 1934 in Haworth, Oklahoma to the late Leonard Murphree and Jettie Mae Wooley.Lillie was predeceased by her loving husband, William Edward Buffaloe, as well as her sons William Mike Buffaloe, and Donald Frank Buffaloe. Her siblings Chris Murphree, James Murphree, Fannie Cagle, and Josie Fritz also proceeded her in death.Lillie will be lovingly remembered by her surviving children; Susie Brannon, Patt Buffaloe, T.J. Buffaloe and Todd Buffaloe.She will also be dearly missed by her grandchildren; Jackie Longoria, Benjamin Brannon, Jacob Buffaloe, Lacey Miles, Bailey Gunter, Kendall Buffaloe and Sierra Buffaloe.Her loving kindness will be forever remembered by her 7 great grandchildren and her 2 great-great grandchildren.A memorial service will take place 2:00pm on Saturday November 20, 2021, at Cedarvale Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, mourners are asked to plant a tree or donate (in Lillie's name) to the charity of your choosing.