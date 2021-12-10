Kenneth Silverthorne

Kenneth Ward Silverthorne, 74, of Suffolk, VA. went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 6, 2021. He is preceded in death by his father, Hallet Ward Silverthorne; stepmother, Nellie Silverthorne; mother, Dorothy Wright; stepfather, Orbin Wright; and grandmother, Mamie Susan Watson.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Sinibaldi; daughter, Susan Silverthorne Junek (Joe); grandchildren, Sydney Lauren, Taylor Ann and Kenley Jo; sisters, Sandra Kaufman (Shane), Brenda Jackson (Richard), Juanita Babbs (Perry), Karen Bailey (Tim); and special friends of Texas, Danny Clanton and Gary Peirce.
Ken enjoyed the outdoors and fishing. He was a Vietnam War Veteran who served in the 82nd and 101st airborne divisions. After his service to our country, he was an apprentice at Norfolk Naval Shipyard and went on to work for Brown and Rotts in South Carolina and other power plants. Ken retired from STP Nuclear in Texas as a Superintendent Welder and returned to his home state, Virginia.
He enjoyed motorcycles and being a part of the Matagorda County Calvary. Ken was a man who loved his family and would do anything for them or others.
All services are private. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, Northern Chapel is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.