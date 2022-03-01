On February 25, 2022, Billy Fred Anderson left the pain and suffering of this earth and joined his children at the gates of Heaven.
Billy was born November 14, 1943, in Houston, Texas. He graduated from Southwest Texas State University where he played football with degrees in Business and Kinesiology. He was a member of the original Dixie Band and could play a mean fiddle. He coached for several years in Georgetown, Palacios, and Brazosport before joining the oil field to support his family. Billy loved coaching and had many fond memories of the boys he coached, but he was tired of the beans and cornbread salary of a teacher. The oilfield life worked well for Billy and his family and his son, Jason, followed him into the business. He was a Houston Rodeo Lifetime Committeeman, musician, and avid water skier, golfer, trap and skeet shooter, and dancer. Billy retired from Weatherford International in 2015 at the age of 71.
Billy is survived by his wife of 24 years, Marla Anderson; daughter-in-law, Shelley (Kenny) Anderson-Ledwig; stepsons Cody (Rachel) Barrow and Justin Barrow, eight grandchildren: Lacy Kathleen Anderson, Ryver Anderson, Jayson Barrow, Caitlyn Barrow, Kally Barrow, Kason Barrow, Kacey (Travis) Long, and Kameron Ledwig. Billy Fred also leaves behind a truck load of adopted sons.
Billy is preceded in death by his parents, Vance and Jean Smith; his children Stephanie Kathleen Anderson and Jason Christopher Anderson, and daughter-in-law Crystal Barrow.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. Lane ParDue officiating. Calvary Church will live stream on Facebook after the slide show is finished. Interment will follow at Midfield Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Eric Kacer, Jeff Stewart, Russell Hicks, Bubba Simons, Tiler Curtner, and Lance Feldhousen. Honorary pallbearers include Toby Dennis, Ryan Klekar, Flint Feldhousen, Gerry Dryer, and Don Langford.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Jason Anderson Memorial Golf Tournament, Midfield Cemetery Association, Leakey EMS, Leakey Volunteer Fire Department, or the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.