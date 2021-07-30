Billie Joye Suffling
November 27, 1933 - July 25, 2021
Heaven gained a most glorious angel when Billie Joye Suffling, 87, went to her eternal home on July 25, 2021. She was born on November 27, 1933 in Bay City, Texas, to Richard Hubert and Carrie Ethel Legg. She married Richard Armstrong Suffling on November 12, 1960 at First Baptist Church in Bay City, Texas.
Billie Joye was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Bay City, Texas. She was the Girls Auxiliary Director and also director of the GA Texas Baptist Encampment in Palacios, Texas as well as being church secretary during this time. She taught her GA’s what missions were all about. She later taught Sunday School with Joe Rowland and helped in the church library with Carol Sue Gibbs. She was legal secretary/bookkeeper for E.M. Huitt Jr. and associates for over 50 years. Billie Joye was well loved in her small town and lived there her entire life. She loved her family and her church family. She always made time for everyone, always had a smile on her face, and was generous of her time, resources, and heart.
Billie Joye is preceded in death by: her parents, her husband of 24 years, her three brothers: Richard Legg, Albert Legg, and Luster Legg, her two sisters: Neva Legg Myers and Margie Legg Quinn, three nephews: Rex Quinn Jr., Doug Myers, David Cartwright and one great nephew, John Scott Crab. Also Buttons, Chloe, Bernie, Jack, Max, Bob, Spencer, Sadie Brown, and Millie Suffling. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Frances Suffling of La Porte, Texas and her son, William Richard Suffling of League City , Texas, her sister, Norma Legg Cartwright McDonald of Bay City, Texas, nephews Gary Cartwright , Dick Quinn, and John R. Myers, nieces Lynda Couch, Suzi Fleetwood, and Barbara Crabb, numerous great nieces and nephews, grand dogs and cats: Calvin, Marlie, Sabrina, Rylie, and Destiny Joye Suffling, and extended family Cindy, Robert, Elijah, Isaiah, and Juni Lopez of Bay City, Texas.
The family will receive friends and relatives beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021 at First Baptist Church, 2321 Avenue F, Bay City, Texas 77414 Funeral services with follow at 2 p.m., with Dr. Michael Zimmerman officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas. Pallbearers are Mark Goodman, Billy Welborn, Mike Brown, Robert Murry, Robert Lopez, and Pat Matthes. Honorary Pallbearers are Arthur Riggs, John Sira, Fred Law, Stan Eldridge, Dan & Beth Neilson, Dale Perkins, Gregg Tomek, Michael Sandusky, John Laughlin, John McMillan, Roger Harris, Roger Ward, and Ronnie Rowland. Sound System director Roger Harris.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to First Baptist Church of Bay City, Texas, Radio Ministry, First Baptist Church of Bay City, Texas Youth Ministry and the Texas Baptist Encampment in Palacios, Texas (through First Baptist Church of Bay City).
The family of Billie Joye Suffling wishes to extend our sincere thanks to her doctors and nurses at Matagorda Regional Medical Center, the doctors, nurses, and staff of Matagorda Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (special care angels - Melissa, Sarah, Beatrice), and the doctor, nurses, and staff from Houston Hospice.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.