Cainen Chay Sengsourivong
November 9, 2004 - June 10, 2021
With deepest sorrow, we announce that our beloved son, brother, family member and friend, Cainen Chay Sengsourivong, age 16, of Blessing, Texas passed away June 10, 2021 after a two year battle with brain cancer. He was born November 9, 2004 in Lafayette, Louisiana. Cainen was a junior at Tidehaven High School where he participated in football and baseball.
Although only 16 years old, Cainen impacted so many people. He was the light in a dark room. He was a true friend to his friends, checking in on them in their time of need even when he was fighting his battle to live. Cainen had a deep love for his family and cherished their time together. He truly made the most of his days on this Earth.
Cainen had an infectious smile, keen sense of humor and was so full of life, warmth, depth and intelligence. He had a combined love of food, travel, hunting, fishing, and sports. Cainen was incredibly bright and excelled in academics. He was salutatorian of his 8th grade class. Known by his friends and family as inquisitive, Cainen had a limitless curiosity of all things and a deep love of learning. He could solve a Rubik’s cube in no time, had a fascination with robotics, a love of video games and a knack for building computers.
Cainen’s diagnosis did not define him or limit him. He never lost his spirit. Instead, he made the most of each day and valiantly fought cancer until the very end. Part of his lasting legacy is his contribution to science. Cainen participated in four clinical trials to advance brain cancer research so that others may not have to endure the same pain. Cainen’s family extends a heartfelt thanks for the additional two years that science and the healthcare professionals at Texas Children’s Hospital were able to give them.
Although his life was cut short, his memory lives on in his friends and family.
Survivors include his mother and step-father, Jacqueline “Jackie” Miller and Donald “Bubba” Miller; his father, Thongchay “Tee” Sengsourivong; maternal grandparents, D. C. and David Dunham and Steve Jones; paternal grandparents, Phaysane and Tou Sengsourivong; siblings, Kole Sengsourivong, Savannah Sengsourivong, Jett Sengsourivong and Damion Miller; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church in Bay City, Texas. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Lane Par-Due officiating. Interment will be at Hawley Cemetery in Blessing. Pallbearers will be Luke Montague, Clyde Griffith, Nathan Glaze, Andrew Galvan, Logan Charles, David Perez and Carlos Torres. Honorary pallbearers are his Tidehaven family, of teachers, coaches, and teammates.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in honor of Cainen to the Brain Tumor Program at Texas Children’s Hospital and Tidehaven Athletic Booster Club two organizations close to Cainen’s heart. Texas Children’s Cancer Center, 6701 Fannin, Ste. 1510.28 Houston, TX 77030; https://give.texaschildrens.org/site/Donation2?df_id=1636&1636.donation=form1 or the Tidehaven Athletic Booster Club, P.O. Box 121, El Maton, TX 77440.
