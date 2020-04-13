Mary Kathleen Lewis
September 12, 1928 - April 9, 2020
Mary Kathleen Lewis, 91, formerly of Bay City, Texas passed away April 9, 2020. She was born September 12, 1928 in Mt. Calm, Texas to the late Willis C. Raburn and Vera Estelle Ramage Raburn.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Guy Delmer Lewis; and by her five sisters and four brothers.
She is survived by four sons, Guy Don Lewis, Roy Dale Lewis, James Price Lewis (Luann), and Larry Gene Lewis (Marshele); grandchildren, Joni Lewis Snow, Karen Kennedy (Marcus), Kara Baker (David), Jameson Lewis (Lacie), Travis Lewis (Sarah) and Richard Lewis; and 13 great grandchildren.
Due to current situations concerning public health, services will be private.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.