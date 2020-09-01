Ar-Trell LaDowyle Austin
Mister Ar-Trell LaDowyle Austin, 22, of Bay City, Texas answered The Master’s call on August 24, 2020.
Artrell loved being around his family and loved ones. He enjoyed watching movies, fishing trips, dancing, partying, and playing video games. He always got a kick out of asking people for money without anyone else knowing about it. Education was so important to him that he began tutoring children in his spare time. He always wore a smile on his face, to know Ar-Trell was to love him.
You may visit Ar-Trell as he lies in state on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Family Funeral Care, 1410 Avenue F, Bay City, Texas from 1 o’clock until 7 o’clock.
We will pause to remember Ar-Trell on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11 o’clock in the morning at The Bay City Sports Complex.
Ar-Trell will take his Earthly Rest at Eastview Cemetery.
For a full obituary, and to order flowers, and leave your condolences with The Austin Family, you may visit familyfuneralcare.info
The Austin Family is being cared for by The Professionals at Family Funeral Care, (979)244-2273.