Frederick McCullough Robbins Law, Jr. of Bay City, Texas went to be with the Lord on February 16, 2022.
Fred was born in Bay City, Texas on March 17, 1937. He was raised in Collegeport, Texas and graduated from Palacios High School in 1955. He attended Commonwealth College of Science in Houston and obtained his mortician license on July 17, 1958.
Fred married Bonnie Sue Fox on June 24, 1956. He was a funeral director at Taylor Brothers Funeral Home and Settegast-Kopf in Houston. Fred was a farmer in Collegeport, Texas for most of his life. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Bay City where he was deacon for many years, and also attended First Baptist Church of Palacios for several years.
Fred is survived by daughter Vicki Jan (Lee), son Fred H. Law (Sherri), son Allen Law, grandchildren Leigh Anne Lake (Scott), Robby Jan, Rachel Hart (Stephen), Regan Law (fiancé, Brad), Dani Riedell (Hayden), and Morgan Gualy (Alejandro), great-grandchildren Bryson Lake, Braydon Lake, Remington Jan, Finnian Jan, Cayden Riedell, Brek Riedell, Emerson Riedell, Joanna Hart, and Andrew Hart. He is also survived by sister Constance Huitt and sisters-in-law Linda Rogers (Rothey) and Margaret Fox, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Fred was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Bonnie Law, parents Fred R. Law, Sr. and Beryl Law, and brothers James Russell Law and Stewart Woodward Law.
Visitation will be Monday, February 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Bay City, followed by the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. with Dr. Mike Zimmerman officiating.
Pallbearers will be Allen Law, Scott Lake, Robby Jan, Stephen Hart, Robby Woodard, G.W. Franzen, Roger Harris, and Ken Kauffman. Honorary pallbearers will be Lee Jan, Hayden Riedell, Alejandro Gualy, and Brad Landrum.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, First Baptist Church of Bay City, or First Baptist Church of Palacios.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.