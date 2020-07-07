Ernesto Elizalde
Ernesto Elizalde, 83, of Bay City, TX passed away July 3, 2020. He was born in Refugio, TX to Guadalupe Elizalde and Elvira Garcia Elizalde.
Ernesto served his county in the United States Army.
Ernesto is preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters, Solia Morales, Gloria De La Rosa, Virginia Galindo; and his brother, Lauro Elizalde.
He is survived by his daughters, Elia Rodriguez, Laura Elizalde and Diana DeWitt; sons, Ernest Elizalde Jr. and Estevan Elizalde; sisters, Lydia Cantu and Erizola Mahaffey; brothers, Henry Elizalde, Guadalupe Elizalde Jr., Reynaldo Elizalde; grandchildren, Angela Elizalde, Erik Elizalde, Elisa Navarrete, Anthony Rodriguez, Erica Elizalde, Jesse Valenzuela III, Crystal Elizalde and Allie Chavarria; great-grandchildren, Jonathan Cabrera, Alyssa Cabrera, Miraya Elizalde, Karra Elizalde, Rian Elizalde, Emily Navarrete and Owen DeWitt; and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are private.