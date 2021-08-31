Nalene E. Pick Nauman
December 1, 1928 – August 29, 2021
Nalene Emma Rofena Pick Nauman, passed away peacefully on the anniversary of her mother’s death in 1984, on August 29, 2021. She was 92 years old. Nalene was born in New Colony, TX on December 1, 1928, to Adolph August Pick and Ida Rellie Fuchs Pick. She was baptized and confirmed at Hope Lutheran Church in Buckholts, TX. She graduated from Rogers High School and then married Curham Lee Nauman on June 5, 1946.
Nalene was a member of First Baptist Church in Bay City, TX since 1993. She was an awesome mother and loved her 3 children, Barry, Brad and Carol. She had a gift with people and worked in sales through Avon and Norma’s Photography: as well as Bay City Federal Savings and Loan, First Heights, Compass and IBC Banks in Bay City, where she won many awards for her success in sales. She loved helping people with their finances. She had an amazing sense of humor and loved joking around. Those who were blessed to know her loved her greatly.
Nalene’s love for Jesus, her Savior, was evident. She prayed daily for everyone in her immediate and extended family by name over breakfast, causing her food to get cold. She gave the best hugs to strangers, friends and family while testifying of Jesus’ great love to as many as would listen. She loved watching Billy Graham and Ed Young on her television. In addition, she greatly enjoyed the Houston Astros. She was determined daily to feed the birds and squirrels and got great joy in playing dominoes with her family or with friends at the Economic Action, where she attended for years. Nalene drove until age 90 when she handed over her keys, saying it was time to stop driving for everyone’s safety. She was the matriarch of her family and was highly respected for her opinion and direction. Nalene will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Nalene was predeceased by her husband, Curham Lee Nauman, of 58 years on April 11, 2006, her brothers, Alfred Pick and Olin Pick of Temple, sister, Elna Pick Persky of Rogers, and extended family, Geneva A. Rader of Old Ocean.
Nalene is survived by her brother, Adolph Pick, wife Jacquelyn, Sister-in-law, LaVerne Pick, 2 sons, Barry Lee Nauman, wife Rita of Bay City, Brad Alan Nauman of Old Ocean, and daughter, Carol Nauman Suggs, husband Garvin of Wadsworth. Also survived by grandchildren, Alan Nauman and wife, Jennifer, Addie Nauman Pfingsten, and husband, Jason, Stephanie Nauman, Ashlee Nauman Rubbo and husband Joe, Cordie Suggs and wife Amy, Jody Suggs, and Dusty Suggs. Nalene is survived by great grandchildren Matthew Nauman, Helen Nauman, Julia Pfingsten, Luke Nauman Pitta-Lima, Ava Nauman, Emma Suggs and Ethan Suggs. Also survived by extended family Margaret and Billy Winkles, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Much thanks and love to her caregivers – Laura Cisneros, Anita Reyes, Celeste Rojas Garcia, baby Nalene Garcia, and Nina George. Also, we are so very thankful for her kind neighbors, Blasa Ordonez, Anne Jones, Pansy Markert and Rebecca Caruthers who were very consistent visitors: and long-time friends Etta Lee Redus and Henrietta Dabelgott.
Pallbearers will be Jody Suggs, Dusty Suggs, Luke Nauman Pitta-Lima, Russell Stolle, Jodie Zavodny and Ryan Zdroik.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the cemetery fund at Hope Lutheran Cemetery, 209 Cemetery Road, Buckholts, Texas 76518.
Visitation will be on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at Scanio Harper Funeral Home, 3110 Airport Road, Temple, Texas 76504. Following visitation, the Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. which will be live streamed online at Scanio-HarperFuneralHome.com. Interment will proceed to Hope Lutheran Cemetery, 209 Cemetery Road, in Buckholts, Texas 76518.