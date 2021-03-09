Marvin Lee Harvel
August 25, 1931 – March 4, 2021
Marvin Lee Harvel, 89, of Bay City, Texas, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021. He was born August 25, 1931 in Buffalo, Oklahoma to the late Kenneth Lee Harvel and Ruth Johnson Harvel.
Marvin was a Pampa Harvester Football player. After graduation from Pampa High School he went on to play college football as a WT Buffalo at West TX State University (West TX A&M). When duty called, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve 3.5 years on the USS DELTA AR-9 AK-29 and on submarine vessels as well. He was primarily stationed in the Sea of Japan and was proud to be one of the brave men with the Delta "Can-do" Spirit.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife of 34 years and 5 months, Elsie Boyd Harvel.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years and 7 months, Mary Molly Harvel; son, Murray Harvel; and daughters, Lee Ann McGonagle, Holly Williamson, Jill Busha and Mary Andrea O’Donnell. Grandchildren surviving are Charles (Chip) Cordes, Julia Busha Collins, Laura Busha Baker, Warren Williamson, Carrie Busha Bailey, Graham Harvel Williamson, Catherine Holly Williamson, William H. McGonagle III, James O’Donnell, Kaelyn O’Donnell, Kyle Lee Lund, Gabriel Lund; as well as 13 great grandchildren... with two more on the way!
Funeral Services were held Monday, March 8, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Bay City with Dr. Mike Zimmerman officiating. Interment was at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City, Texas. Pallbearers were four of his grandsons, Chip, William, Warren and Graham; and two sons-in-law, Terry Busha & Patrick O'Donnell.
