Maria Lourdes “Nancy” Jones
February 12, 1952 - December 5, 2020
Maria Lourdes (Nancy) Jones, 68, of Bay City, Texas passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 in Sugar Land, Texas. She was born February 12, 1952 in Cebu City, Philippines to the late Vicente Jabines and Maria Ondiano Jabines.
Nancy’s focus was always her family first, but she also enjoyed playing Bingo in years past, fishing, and her pets.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Rosita Jabines; and brother, Margarito Jabines.
Maria is survived by her husband, Robert Jones; sons, Bryan R. Jones, and John H. Jones; and sisters, Dolores Pagan, and Elizabeth Houston and her husband Thomas.
The family will receive friends and relatives for visitation at 9 a.m. Friday, December 11, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, Texas. A rosary will be held at 9:30 with Funeral Services beginning at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
Arrangements with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.