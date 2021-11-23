Michael Wade 

Michael “Mike” Wade, 82, of Bay City passed away November 21, 2021. He was born February 21, 1939 in Bay City, TX to the late Louis E. and Glendine Thompson Wade.
Mike was a graduate from Bay City High School and the University of Texas. He was the owner and manager of Dependable Motor Parts Inc for over 30 years. A member of Bay City First United Methodist Church, Mike taught Sunday School from his early 20’s until the day he was called home. He was an avid collector of Lionel Toy Trains and other model railroad memorabilia. He was beloved by his family, many friends and former coworkers throughout Matagorda County.
He was preceded in death by his parents Louis E. Wade and Glendine Wade Short and his son Kent Rowland Wade.
Survivors include his wife Judi Wade; daughter Kathy Wade McVey (Kent); son Scott Martin (Aimee); brother Pat Wade (Diane); beloved cousin Patricia Thompson Laitala (Wayne); grandchildren Michael Robert McVey (Andrea), Matthew Kent McVey (Jenna) and Hope Elyse Martin and great granddaughter Shiloh Grace McVey.
A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Wade Floyd, Rev. Mike McVey and Rev. Jim Welch officiating. Private family interment will follow at a later date.
Memorials can be made out to First United Methodist Church, 2300 Avenue H, Bay City, TX 77414. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.