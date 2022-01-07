Ronald Ballenger
June 11, 1944 –
January 4, 2022
Ronald Eugene Ballenger (Ron) of Bay City passed into the arms of his Lord on January 4, 2022, at his home, of complications relating to myelodysplastic syndrome.
Born to Eugene Zacharia and Harriet (Hattie Margaret) Chastain on June 11, 1944, at Pensacola Air Naval Station, Pensacola, Florida, Ron was a 1963 graduate of Memorial High School, Houston, and a 1971 graduate of the University of Houston.
Ron worked his way through college at the University of Houston as a highly rated radio disc jockey on several Houston area radio stations, winning top ratings in the spring of 1968. Ron achieved MENSA membership during this period.
Serving from 1968 to 1970 in the United States Army, Ron earned the rank of Sergeant and was decorated for Valor during a year of combat infantry duty with the 1st Cavalry Division in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970. Ron earned the rank of sergeant and was decorated for valor.
Ron worked throughout the world in the petrochemical, aerospace/defense, and power generation industries for over 40 years, writing, negotiating, and administering major contracts, retiring as Contracts Supervisor from South Texas Project nuclear facility in 2010. Ron was awarded commendations from the firms he represented throughout his career and was a Certified Purchasing Manager through the National Association of Purchasing Managers.
Ron was an avid gun and western memorabilia collector and an award-winning Cowboy Action Shooter. He was a Master Scuba Diving Instructor and treasured his years instructing scuba and conducting dive trips to the Caribbean.
A Master Peace Officer, Ron served in all phases of law enforcement in Harris County and Matagorda Counties since 1980. He was honored to serve the citizens of Matagorda County as a reserve Deputy Sheriff since 1991, a Patrol Division Deputy (2010-2011) and as Captain for the Sheriff’s Reserves since 1997, working for five Sheriff’s. Ron also led the Sheriff’s dive team and recovery team while serving the community for 20 years during his time with the Sheriff’s Office.
Ron, a 55-year Free Mason, was a 32° Scottish Rite mason and a member of Bay City and Matagorda Masonic lodges and Past Master of the Bay City lodge. In 2018, Ron served as District Deputy Grand Master for Texas Masonic District 32.
A past Post Commander of the Bay City Philip H. Parker VFW Post 2438, and Gold Legacy Life Member. Ron also served as Co-Captain of the VFW Honor Guard and Color Guard, officiating at memorial and patriotic events for over 20 years.
Ron was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Bay City and considered this his most important relationship.
Ron is survived by his beloved wife Patricia, sisters Becky Bradley (David) and Pegi Ballenger (Ray Perry) and by his children, Mrs. Valerie Poe (Karl) of Georgetown, TX, Dr. Zachary Ballenger (Kristina) of Windermere, FL, Michelle Pelletier (Steve) of Sunnyvale, CA, Robert Aucoin (Lorie) Essex, MD and Rickie Aucoin (Jennifer) of Watauga, TX; as well as ten grandchildren, Caleb, Riley & Caden Golnick, Luci & Maxwell Ballenger, Cameron & Connor Pelletier, Robyn, Brayden & Hunter Aucoin .
Ron was predeceased by his father, Eugene Zacharia Ballenger 33° of Jasper, Alabama, and mother, Harriet Ballenger of Wimberley, Texas, Brother Tommy Ballenger of Eufala, Alabama, and Mother-in-Law Creta Maye of Bay City, TX.
Visitation will begin 9 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church. Services will follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Lane ParDue officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery. Pallbearers are Keith Hatton, Chris Holliday, Phillip Hester, Randy Worthy, Barry Liberoni and Vince Bryant. Honorary Pallbearers are Don Wells, Ken Stokely, Bill Askins, Jack Matthews, Wayne Dekle and Skipper Osbourn. Contributions–Bay City Philip H. Parker Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2438.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4623.