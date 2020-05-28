Ruby Tindall Caves
August 26, 1920 – May 26, 2020
Ruby Tindall Caves, 99, of Brookhaven, MS, beloved wife and mother, passed away on May 26,2020. Ruby was born on August 26, 1920, in North Carrollton, MS, to the late Marion Ennis and Vallie Campbell Tindall.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father; two brothers, William Russell Tindall and Douglas Campbell Tindall; a sister, Mary Helen Moses; and her dear husband of 51 years, Thomas W. Caves, Jr.
She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law; Carolyn and Lee Vaughan of Bay City, TX, and Marsha and Steve Yon of Tomball, TX. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, as well as great grand nieces and nephews.
Ruby graduated from Holmes Junior College and spent most of her married life in Clarksdale and Brookhaven. Although she focused her time on her home and family, she cherished her involvement in social clubs and church activities and was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church. Ruby was a very special lady; gracious, generous and strong in faith and values. She enriched the lives of her family and friends and leaves us with the knowledge that we were truly loved.
Graveside services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Brookhaven, MS.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 215 West Cherokee Street, Brookhaven, MS 39601.
The family wishes to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank you to the staff at Village Green Champions in Spring, TX. Their love and care of Ruby was a gift from God.