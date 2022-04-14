Catherine Margaret McReynolds

Margaret McReynolds, 89, of Sweeny, Texas passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, after a brief bout with cancer. Margaret was born June 2, 1932, to Catherine and Edgar Wood in Lake Dallas, Texas.
She attended Denton High School and settled in Lewisville, Texas. She was married to the late Lewis McReynolds for almost 50 years and was mother to seven children. She and her husband moved to Sweeny in 1959 and have lived there since.
She is survived by her children Cathy Mehaffey, and husband Mike, of Hamilton, TX; Debbie Bradford, and husband Roy of Copper Canyon, TX; Susan Ladewig, and husband Melvin of Old Ocean, TX; Robert McReynolds, and wife Chong Ye, of Sweeny, TX; Sharon Wing, and husband Clifton, of Round Rock, TX; Thomas McReynolds of Van Vleck TX and fiancé LeeAnn Runnels and James McReynolds, and wife Sarah, of Georgetown, TX. She also leaves behind sixteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, at C. T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia.
Funeral service will be held at C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home, 634 S. Columbia Drive, West Columbia, TX at 11 a.m. on Tuesday April 19, 2022, with David Weaks officiating. Interment will follow at Sweeny Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Margaret’s grandsons and grandson-in-law Wade Mehaffey, Greg Mehaffey, Luke Bradford, Jesse Bradford, Benjamin Wing, and John Knight.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chad Lancaster, Westin Mehaffey, Addison Knight, Oliver Knight, Evan Knight, Cayden Wallace, and Henry Bradford.