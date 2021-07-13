Joe Ivan Powell
September 17, 193 – July 11, 2021
Joe Ivan Powell, 86, of Bay City passed away July 11, 2021. He was born September 17, 1934 in Hiattville, Kansas to the late Albert Eugene Powell and Sarah Hixon Powell.
He was a member of the Van Vleck Methodist Church. He retired from the US Navy after 20 years of service. He later worked for the City of Bay City, retiring after 10 years. Bagging groceries at Stanley’s and working for the Texas Boll Weevil Association followed his retirement from the City of Bay City.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years Jo Nell Bucek Powell; one son Mark Antonio Powell; step-children Thomas Gibbons, Timothy Gibbons, Tina Beebe and Julia Barrett; sisters Anna Mae Smith and Mary Estenson; brother Tom Powell; 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. His brothers Wayne, Don and George Powell preceded him in death.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at Cedarvale Cemetery with Rev. Kenny Carter officiating. Pallbearers will be Steve Elder, Thomas Gibbons, Lane Barrett, John Wayne Bucek, Jessie Southall and Lester Matura. David Barrett and Timothy Gibbons will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbors.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.