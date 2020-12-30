Patrick Clay Young Sr.
December 15, 1984 - December 23, 2020
Patrick Clay Young Sr., 36, of Markham, Texas passed away December 23, 2020. He was born December 15, 1984 in Bay City, Texas to the late Kenneth Edward Young Sr. and Ruby Young Boone.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Jesus Freewill Holy Temple, 2420 J.P. Davis Avenue, Bay City, Texas. A public viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Graveside will be at Markham Cemetery.
There will be a viewing on Friday, January 1, 2021 at Shaun's Mortuary, 2702 Avenue C, Bay City, Texas from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
If you would like to send flowers in memory of Patrick Clay Young Sr., please visit www.shaunsmortuary.com
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Shaun’s Mortuary, 2702 J.P. Davis Avenue, Bay City, Texas 77414.