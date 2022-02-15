Lee Edward Baca, 83, always known as Punkin, of Bay City, Texas, passed away on February 11, 2022, from complications of Parkinson’s Disease. He was born and lived all his life in Bay City and loved Matagorda County. He was a proud graduate of BCHS class of 1956 and a graduate of Texas A&I. He taught in Bay City for 35 years and farmed rice with his father. Punkin enjoyed working with kids; whether teaching, 4H, Marine education, bringing out his train for holidays, or activities with his grandkids.
Punkin was preceded in death by his parents, Edward F. and Lucille Lee Baca and his granddaughter, Jolee Elizabeth Baca.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Susan Franks Baca, sons and their wives Steven and Lori Baca and Jason and Janelle Baca. Grandchildren Justin, Leia, and Luke Baca. Brother Paul and his wife Linda Baca and his sister Elizabeth Sue Baca. Brother-in-law Hugh and his wife Eileen Franks. And a large extended family of cousins, (grand)nieces and (grand)nephews.
There will be a private family burial followed by a Celebration of Life on March 5, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. at the Bay House on the Legacy Campus at 700 12th Street Bay City. In the true Punkin fashion we will celebrate with a variety of sweets.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your charity of choice or his favorite to help fund childhood cancer research.