Belinda Flores

Belinda Anna Bueno Flores, 60, of Bay City, Texas passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022. She was born November 5, 1961, in Kingsville, Texas to Demencio Bueno, Sr., and Esmeralda Lerma.
Belinda was a loving girlfriend, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. For the last 5 years she was an administrative assistant at Texas Sod. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and grandchildren. She also loved getting together with family and friends to have a good time, dancing, listening to music, watching the Dallas Cowboys, being around all her grandchildren, and being a photographer of the family. She loved her dog Sky, “her protector.” She touched so many lives and lit up the room with her smile. She always put others before herself. She was the definition of a ‘Super-woman” the strongest women to us. We will forever miss her.
She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Juan Garcia Flores, Sr. She is survived by her boy-friend of 7 years, Ben Hernandez, Sr.; daughters, Cecilia Flores (David Solis); Patricia Flores (Michael Rivera); Laura Flores (Christopher Cunningham); son Juan Flores, Jr. (Mariah); brothers Daniel Bueno, Sr. (Teresa); Oscar Bueno, Sr. (Virginia), Demencio Bueno, Jr.; Armando Bueno, Sr.; sister Christina Avila (Rafael); grandchildren Steven Solis, Alexis Solis, Malorie Rodriguez, Liliana Franco, Markus Cook, Juliana Franco, Kage Rivera and Jaden Flores.
The family will receive friends and relatives for visitation at 9 a.m., Friday, June 17, 2022, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with a rosary beginning at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. with Father Gabriel Espinosa officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City, Tx. Pallbearers for Ms. Flores will be Daniel Bueno, Jr., Joe Fernandez, Jr., Oscar Bueno, Jr., Gabriel Oros, Steven Solis and Markus Cook. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kage Rivera and Jaden Flores.