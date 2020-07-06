Joseph Earl Urban
March 7, 1968 - July 2, 2020
Joseph Earl Urban, 52, of Palacios, Texas passed away July 2, 2020. He was born March 7, 1968 in Houston, Texas to Robert Joe and Susie Urban.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Faye Murphy Urban; daughters, Ashley Urban and Josalean Urban; sister, Tammie Thompson and husband Jeff; brother, John Urban and wife Kim; and grandchildren, Briana Gonzales, Alliyah Urban, Jaydon “Bubba” Urban, Sarina Woodard and Chrisdion L. Woodard Jr.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City.
