Claudette Darlene Roberson-Allen
September 6, 1964 – July 2, 2021
On September 6th 1964 in Galveston, Texas Audrey Mae Rutherford-Roberson and Thomas Roberson birthed twin daughter’s naming them Claudette and Annette. They were two of five children later to have 3 younger brothers Ralph, Edwin, and Kirby Roberson.
Claudette was raised and attended the public schools of Bay City Texas (south of Houston) and graduated from Bay City High School where she was known as “Twin” being identical to Annette.
After attending Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas she moved to Dallas, Texas to start her career at Republic where she dedicated 14 years before pursuing her passion, taking a leap of faith and becoming a full time hair stylist. Having an early spiritual background baptized at Enterprise Baptist Church in Bay City she became a faithful member of Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church where she served over 25 years as a member. To everyone she would meet she’d be known as a sweet warm-hearted soul with a beautiful smile and great laugh.
Claudette received her wings on July 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father Thomas Roberson; Grandparents Charles Rutherford Ann Woodard and Thomas Roberson Sr Pearl Roberson; and Nephew, Lance Williams.
She leaves to cherish her memories: Mother, Audrey Wilkins; Son’s Christopher Coleman (Asia) and Gregory Jaden Allen; Grandchildren Addison and Cannon Coleman; ; Sister Annette Williams; Brothers Ralph, Edwin, Kirby Roberson and a host of other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, clients, and friends that she loved dearly.
Services:
July 16. Viewing will be held at Evergreen Funeral Home 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. 6449 University Hills Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75241-2522
July 17. Home going Ceremony located at Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. Ceremony Starts at 11 a.m. 7550 S Hampton Rd Dallas, Tx 75232.