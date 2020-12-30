Sue Ellis
July 28, 1943 - December 28, 2020
Sue Ellis, 77, of Bay City, Texas passed away December 28, 2020. She was born July 28, 1943 in Matagorda County, Texas to the late Jim Edgar Hamilton and Amy Emma Whittlesey Hamilton.
Sue was a dedicated wife and mother, and a doting grandmother. She taught Business and English in the surrounding counties, retiring from Bay City ISD in 2001.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her brother, James Hamilton; and one nephew.
Survivors include her husband, Leonard Ellis; sons, Edgar Oncken (Karen) and Todd Oncken (Tiffany); step-daughters, Stephanie Shepheard (Stan) and Glenda Ellis (James Nesbit); grandchildren, Ashley Nance, Clayton Oncken, Olivia Oncken, Jacob Oncken, Morgan Shepheard, Mackenzie Shepheard, Cameron Shepheard and Brendan Pierce; five great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, January 4, 2021 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City with the Rev. Lane Pardue officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bay City ISD Education Foundation, P.O. Box 2007, Bay City, TX 77404.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.