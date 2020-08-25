Deborah Ann “Debbie” Orr
March 9, 1952 - August 20, 2020
Deborah Ann “Debbie” Orr, 68, of Van Vleck, Texas went to be with the Lord on August 20, 2020. She was born March 9, 1952 in Fort Worth, Texas to the late Bobby Gerald Dodson and Louann Wright Dodson.
Debbie will best be remembered for her enduring love of Christ, the gift of her angelic singing voice, her infectious smile and laughter, and her continued supportive love to so many in her community through her outreach and evangelical work. She loved doing work for the Lord through her H.U.G.G.’s and J.O.Y Ministries and directing numerous church choirs. She was a woman of the Lord, and our lives will forever be blessed knowing she was in it. She may be gone from this world, but she will live forever in our hearts and in heaven.
Survivors include her husband, D. David Orr; her beloved children, Tracy Leigh McDearman and Adam Michael Dill, Jennifer Orr Ashcraft (Darryl), and David Orr (Cheryl); her cherished grandchildren, Brandon and Caleb McDearman, Darryl, Dalton, and Douglas Ashcraft, and Dawson Orr; Matt Adams and Kenneth McClain who she also considered her sons; and her caring and devoted dog, Bentley.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Bay City, Texas. A faith-based service will follow the visitation beginning at 2 p.m. and will be available to stream online to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions and better reach the number of people Debbie directly impacted. Masks will be required and social distancing protocols will be followed per state guidelines.
A private graveside ceremony will be held for the family and close family friends following the public services.
Pallbearers will be Brandon and Caleb McDearman, Dalton Ashcraft, Kenneth McClain, Lonnie McDearman, and Jeff Griffith.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.