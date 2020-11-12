James Mabery “Bubba” Wilburn
August 18, 1938 - October 29, 2020
James Mabery “Bubba” Wilburn, 82, passed away October 29, 2020 at his home in Bay City, Texas. He was born August 18, 1938 to Laveta and Mabery George “Sonny” Wilburn in Channelview, Texas.
Bubba graduated from Deer Park High School in 1956. He joined the Army and was a Lineman with International Brotherhood Electrical Workers (IBEW) for over 25 years. After IBEW, Bubba and June managed the Matagorda Dunes Condos for 10 years.
Bubba lived life doing the things he enjoyed with the people he cared for. He experienced numerous adventures across several continents, creating relationships and strengthening bonds. Friends became Family. Things were simple for Bubba, the quintessential Texan. If you mentioned you wanted or needed something, amazingly a few days later it would appear. Bubba chose to lead a private life that revealed dedication to community and fellowship, in which he experienced personal growth, shared stubbornness, humor, regret, love, and respect.
Bubba is survived by Life Partner, June Dudley; son, Donald; brother, Norvel; sister, Laveta Annette; and many grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; along with his brother, George; and son, Ronnie.
The family wishes to express their thanks to those at Angel Care Hospice and At Your Side Home Care that assisted Bubba over the last few weeks, as well as the numerous family and friends that visited with him.
Gifts of remembrance can be made to Matagorda Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 70, Matagorda, Texas 77457 or the charity of your choice.
Due to increased COVID-19 cases, no memorial events are currently scheduled.
Arrangements with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home. Bay City, Texas.