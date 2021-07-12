Marilyn Owen Andersen
December 23, 1952 – July 9, 2021
Marilyn Owen Andersen, 68, passed away on July 9, 2021 in Corsicana, Texas after a courageous fight with cancer.
Marilyn was born in Bay City, Texas on December 23, 1952 to Fred and Dorothy (Krobot) Owen. She grew up in Van Vleck, Texas with her parents and 3 younger brothers, Petey, David and Michael. As a young girl, Marilyn loved to spend time with her grandmother, Josephine “Maw” Krobot and her best memories were cooking with Maw in the kitchen and playing family volleyball games with her aunts and uncles. She described her time on her grandmother’s farm as “soothing, peaceful and a fun place to be”.
Marilyn met Frode at the age of 15 when a mutual friend introduced them. The relationship grew over the next three years and the two were married at the Danevang Lutheran Church in October of 1971. Marilyn and Frode would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on October 22, 2021. The couple had two sons, Frode B. Andersen, III and Adam S. Andersen while living in the Markham area. Marilyn was very involved in her boys lives and spent time helping at school and church. Many of the school/church youth remember Marilyn’s generosity when hosting dinners and late-night rehearsals.
In 2000, Frode and Marilyn left the Bay City area to relocate to Corsicana, Texas for work. Marilyn continued to serve in the church in any way needed and took a job as greeter at Wal-Mart showing the love and kindness of Christ to every person she met. Marilyn had a generous spirit and always had a gift, snack, or random household item to give to anyone she considered friends or family. One of her many gifts came in the form of hosting parties and family events. She always had a large spread of food, drinks, and desserts. Everyone went home with a goodie bag and a little spending money for their next “Walmart trip”.
“Granny”, as she was called by her six grandchildren, loved to spend time with her family. She loved Christmas and Birthdays where she would go over the top decorating and buying gifts for her family to make sure these days would be unforgettable. Most Christmas’ there were 5-10 fully decorated trees with some being displayed year long in her “Christmas Room.”
Frode and Marilyn made frequent trips to visit family across Texas. She wrote letters, sent birthday cards and packages to everyone she loved. Marilyn would spend hours on the phone with her mother Dorothy and siblings, Petey, David and Michael reminiscing about the past and catching up on family updates.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 50 years, Frode B. Andersen, Jr.; mother Dorothy Owen Beard and husband Jack; son, Frode III and wife Whitney; son, Adam and wife Amanda; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Frode IV, Cadence, Hannah, Kyleigh, and Soren; brother; Petey and wife Ruby; brother David and wife Lynda; brother Michael.
She is preceded in death by her father, Fred Owen.
A celebration of life will be held on July 17, 2021, at New Beginnings Family Fellowship in Blooming Grove, Texas at 3 p.m. A second celebration of life will be held on July 24, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Van Vleck, Texas at 10 a.m.