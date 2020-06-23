William Roy Pendergraft
May 22, 1964 - March 20, 2020
William Roy Pendergraft, known to friends as "Bill," passed away on March 20, 2020, at the age of 55. Bill fought cancer on and off for the last 35 years of his life and never gave up.
Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on May 22, 1964, Bill got to Texas just as quickly as he could. Highly intelligent and the consummate student, Bill attended several fine Texas universities where he earned a bachelor’s degree in English. He went on to attend South Texas College of Law, where he graduated with a Doctorate of Jurisprudence. In 1997, Bill began his law career starting his own firm in Houston, Texas. He eventually moved his practice to Bay City, when he joined Hayes & Pendergraft as a partner. Bill had a distinguished career as an attorney; he was Board Certified in Residential Real Estate Law and Farm & Ranch Real Estate Law, he was a member of the State Bar College, and served as Justice of the Peace in precinct 1 for Matagorda County.
An outdoorsman and rancher, Bill loved hunting, fishing, riding horses and working on the family’s cattle ranch.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Amy; daughter, Haleigh, and son, Wyatt; sister, Tracy Blagg.
Bill is preceded in death by his father, Donald Glenn Pendergraft; and mother, Judith Kay Smith.
A Celebration of Bill’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Bay City, Texas.