Clevella Marie Fields Gray
Clevella Marie Fields Gray, 68, of Bay City, Texas, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Bay City, visitation will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, at the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel.
Services will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Enterprise Baptist Church in Bay City, with burial to follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Cedar Lane, Texas.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis Gray; two sons, DeShawn Fields (Terrell) and LaTorrie Fields (Roberta); 13 grandchildren, which includes (Shawn’s clan) Aubrey, Trevon, Taija, Trinity, Tia, Tamaury, and Deshawn Jr. and (LaTorrie’s clan) Fabian, LaTorria, Ky’Asia, LaTorrie Jr., Tavarius and Elizabeth; five great grandchildren; two sisters, Lillian Fields Sidney and Regina Fields Medina; three brothers, Russell Fields, Cleveland Fields Jr., and Herbert Fields (Helen); four aunts, Eddie Lou Griggs, Betty Plummer, Wilada Green, and Ida Emmanuel and an enormous host of other relatives and friends.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Cleveland and Alma Johnson Fields; and one brother, Chester Fields.
Special thanks to Dr. D’Lima, Dr. Ihde, Matagorda Regional Medical Center, Christi Law Mangum, M.D. Anderson Hospital, Patrice Flannel, Home Health Care, Hannah Davis and Hospice Care.
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; (979) 245-5197.