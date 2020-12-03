Mary ElouiseTaylor
July 29, 1941 - December 1, 2020
Mary ElouiseTaylor, 79 formerly of Sargent, Texas passed away on December 1, 2020. She was born July 29, 1941 in Seguin,Texas to the late Leo Miguez and Vauska Norine (Hayhurst) Miguez.
She was preceded in death by her gusband, the Love of Her Life, James (Jim) Donald Taylor.
Survivors include her son, Ronnie Miguez and wife Dee of Katy, Texas; her sister, Alice Poth of Rosenberg, Texas; nieces and nephews; Audra Spann and husband Noel of LaGrange, Texas, Ted Poth and wife Sheri of Katy, Texas, Brenda Raney and husband Lee of Pearland, Texas; great nieces, Alix, Abi, Ashton and Addison Poth from Katy, Texas; and great nephews, Colby and Austin Spann from LaGrange, Texas.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas with Pastor Keller of Rosenberg, Texas officiating.
