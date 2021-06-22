Anthony Laranza Kendrick
August 1, 1954 – June 17, 2021
Anthony was born August 1, 1954 to Lois Kendrick and Samuel Green. He was an avid student at O. H. Herman Schools. He was raised by his mother and adopted father, Matthew King Sr. Tony was a 1972 Graduate of Van Vleck High School. He graduated from Prairie View A & M University majoring in drafting in 1976. He followed his mission and became a Baptist Minister at Outreach Baptist Church in Houston in the 1990’s. He was retired and living happily in Midway, Texas. He loved the Houston Texans, fishing, rose gardening, playing dominoes and cards. But more than anything he loved his family and serving God’s people.
Anthony transitioned peacefully on Thursday, June 17, 2021 after a courageous battle with covid at Kindred Hospital, Sugarland.
He leaves precious memories to his loving wife, Linda; daughter, Jenaba; sons, Jessie, Michael; sisters, Yolanda, Alice, Charlotte, Melva, Helen, Vina, Hattie; brothers, Claude, Matthew, Samuel, Raymond; stepmother, Rosie Green; loving aunt, Cassie Manning and uncle, Ellis Leroy Boone.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Tonia, Susan, Kerley.
Visitation will be Friday, June 25, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Madisonville Funeral Home in Madisonville, Texas. A Memorial Service will be held at 5 p.m. at the Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1615 Skinner Street, Freeport, Texas. Burial will follow at the Burial Association Cemetery in Van Vleck, Texas.