George Arnold Fanson
March 2, 1939 – March 31, 2021
George Arnold Fanson, 82, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at his home in Wadsworth, Texas. He was born March 2, 1939 in New Gulf, Texas to the late Arnold Austin Fanson and Minnie Moberley Fanson.
George was a loving husband, father, and papaw who never met a stranger. He worked at Texas Gulf as a machinist for 19 years until it closed, they relocated to Sequin, Texas where he retired from the city, then returning home to Wadsworth, Texas.
Growing up, George could always be found on his horse Lady. In his heart he was always a cowboy, and never left home without his cowboy hat. He attended college for gunsmithing, enjoyed hunting, woodworking, and singing country music. He could whistle any tune and was a perfectionist with everything he did.
George was a member of the United Methodist Church and the Matagorda Masonic Lodge. He loved his family, life and was a true friend. He will truly be missed by many.
George was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, and mother of his children, Carmel Raylene Reynolds, Mary Etta Lewis, mother to his children, and later in life, Anita Katzer.
He is survived by his daughter, Carrie & son-in-law Lonnie Fultz, Carmen Bertling, and Suzie Fanson; grandchildren, Brett & Ashlyn Fultz, Tanner, Lexi, Luke and Cammi Bertling, Rodney Jr., Austin and Faith Smith; great-grandsons, Garrett and Carter Smith; numerous nieces; and nephews; and being an only child, George has many close cousins that were like siblings to him, he leaves behind.
The family will receive friends and relatives beginning at 1 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Noe Cano officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas. Pallbearers are Brett Fultz, Rodney Smith, Austin Smith, Tanner Bertling, Luke Bertling and Lonnie Fultz.
A special thank you to Dr. Zuniga and his medical team, Angels Home Health and Amed Hospice for the love and care given to our dad.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.